Warren Yip Named Featured Artist for 57th Annual Sierra Madre Art Fair

The Friends of the Sierra Madre Public Library are proud to announce the Featured Artist for the 57th Annual Sierra Madre Art Fair is Warren Yip.

Yip studied architecture at Oklahoma State University and did his postgraduate work at Columbia University in New York. He practiced architecture in New York and Florida for 15 years before turning to designing products and importing and wholesaling his designs. His designs included display fixtures, desktop accessories such as lamps, and picture frames.

In the mid 2000’s, and after doing business in Hawaii for a number of years, Yip slowly absorbed the local cultures and sensed the potential of the art of floral presentation by creating contemporary containers. He also felt the need to set up his own studio in California where he lives for its design development and quality.

The blending of cultures on the islands gave him the incentive to further develop this floral presentation concept for the mainland lifestyle. This harmonious fusion for modern day living is the foundation of his work. His medium is simple wooden pieces, and his focus is utilizing simplicity to bring out the natural beauty of flowers while allowing the containers to be both a complimenting and stand-alone art form.

He is now semi-retired and enjoys doing his wood work and art shows with help from his wife Janet.

Yip describes his featured art piece, ‘Giraffe,’ as: “I chose a laminated block made from small pieces of Maple wood as the body for the vase. The block was cut to show the end grains of the wood which gave me a texture in various tones. The vase was designed for directional and single-stem floral arrangement in the Asian fashion. It was also meant to be sculptural by itself. The glass liner was purposely exposed for contrast with wood. For the frame, I used a very hard wood from Indonesia called Balau which allowed me to cut it into narrow pieces for a sense of slenderness.”

This year’s Art Fair is being held in Memorial Park on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 5, from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Be sure to stop by Yip’s booth (#53) to admire and purchase his inspiring creations.

For more information, please visit us at our web site sierramadrelibraryfriends.org and their Facebook page @FriendsoftheSierraMadreLibrary or call (626) 355-7186.