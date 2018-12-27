Where Can You Help Decorate Floats for the Rose Parade?

Experience the magic of the floats before they make their debut on Colorado Boulevard in the 2019 Rose Parade. During the final stages of preparation, a variety of seeds, bark, fruits and vegetables, grasses and of course, flowers are being applied to the floats by experienced professionals as well as hard working volunteers. If you are interested in simply viewing the floats, visit one of the decorating places.

Currently, the public can help decorate floats or view them at Rosemont Pavilion on 700 Seco Street in Pasadena. The first day to volunteer will be Dec. 28 any time between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 29 volunteer will be needed any time between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 30 the Pavilion will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On the last day before the parade, volunteers will be hard at work from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you plan to help decorate the floats on Dec. 31 please be aware that tickets will not be sold on-site. Therefore, you must purchase your $15 ticket in advance online through SharpSeating.com. You can also call (626) 795-4171.

Parking is free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis in various parking lots near the Pavilion and Jackie Robinson Baseball Field. Please note that these parking lots are shared with other establishments within the Arroyo Seco Park area.

There is a designated Uber/Lyft drop off/pick up location within Parking Lot ‘H’ with the entrance located near the intersection of Seco Street and Rosemont Avenue. Organizers ask that attendees not be dropped off or picked up at any other location within Arroyo Seco Park area due to heavy foot and vehicle traffic. In the event of rain the Uber/Lyft drop off/pickup location will be relocated.

Guided tours conducted in Mandarin and Spanish will take place daily between Dec.28 through Dec. 30 at the Pavilion. You will need to purchase an advance ticket through Sharp Seating Company or at the ticket booth located on Seco Street near Rosemont Pavilion on days of operation. Translated tours are limited, so first contact the Tournament of Roses at info@tournamentofroses.com to reserve your guided tour and for more information.