William Brown

June 27, 1929 – Nov. 21, 2019

A loving brother, compassionate uncle, and loyal friend, William, known as “Uncle Bill” to his family, passed away at age 90 at his Sierra Madre Canyon home on Nov. 21, 2019.

William was born in California; he enlisted in the Air Force at a young age, proudly serving our country for 5 years. His passion for hard, meticulous, hands-on work led him to give up his career as an engineer. He loved roaming estate sales, and traveling to Europe and the States, including his non-stop drives to Oregon to visit family.

Uncle Bill will be lovingly remembered by his surviving sister, Lorraine Mavity, 96; his nephews and nieces; and his grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. His kind heart will be greatly missed by his many close friends and, of course, by his loyal and loving companion, Fergie, who he raised from a pup.

William’s quiet spirit and gentle heart will be missed by all who knew him. His precious life will be honored at a Memorial Gathering to be held at Arcadia Gardens, 720 W. Camino Real Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007, on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 3 p.m.